Liverpool star missing from matchday squad for international clash; appears to confirm injury fears

The omission of Diogo Jota from the matchday squad for Portugal’s 3-0 friendly victory over Qatar, as clear from BBC Sport’s lineup, would appear to confirm an earlier report regarding a muscle injury affecting the Liverpool star.

Sapo Desporto had previously reported the injury concern, with the publication correctly predicting that the 24-year-old and fellow international teammate, Ruben Neves, could miss the tie.

With Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Watford only six days away, it’s certainly grounds for concern as far as Jurgen Klopp will be concerned.

READ MORE: (Video) Robertson supplies two crucial assists in five-goal Scotland thriller

Depending on the severity of the issue in question, the former Wolves star could be out of action for as many as several weeks.

It’s the last bit of bad news Klopp needs, especially given that he’s potentially already set to be without both Alisson Becker and Fabinho due to the placement of Brazil’s final international fixture against Uruguay a day before our return to domestic action.

We can only hope that the concern in question wasn’t massively severe – certainly, we’d doubt the player would remain with Portugal’s squad if it were.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for any further updates on the matter.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Red rips into MAJOR transfer failing on Manchester City’s part – highlights LFC’s brilliance in the window