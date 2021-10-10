‘Man United and Liverpool will be worried’ – Pundit claims Newcastle’s ambitions will inspire concern

Kevin Phillips has claimed that Liverpool will be ‘worried’ following Newcastle director Amanda Staveley’s comments regarding the Magpies’ long-term title ambitions.

A Saudi Arabian-backed consortium officially took control of the Tyneside-based outfit from Mike Ashley midweek.

“The top Premier League clubs like Man United and Liverpool will be worried hearing that,” the former Sunderland ace told Football Insider.

“They will fear Newcastle going on to be the next Man City. But, it is of no concern to anyone else really. You just have to worry about your own house and deal with it.

“Nobody foresaw Man City going on to the heights they did. Will Newcastle get there? Who knows.

“I think it’s good news for football in general though because you want a club like them up at the top of the league challenging.”

The takeover in question has raised a number of concerns from various groups, particularly with the allegations surrounding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s record when it comes to human rights.

With yet another club likely to be catapulted to the top courtesy of a rich owner, the gap between the ‘Big Six’ and the remainder of the English top-flight is becoming an ever-widening, unassailable chasm.

The likelihood of underdogs like Leicester City coming close to the title certainly looks increasingly slim, with the challenge posed to top outfits like ourselves with limited financing appearing to remain in the realm of recruitment.

Whilst we’re certainly pleased to see Newcastle fans enjoy a fresh start, the concerns associated with their ownership are simply too broad to ignore.

