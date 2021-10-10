(Video) Mane beats three in brilliant solo run before sinking Senegal’s third effort in 4-1 demolition of Namibia

Posted by
Sadio Mane helped Senegal maintain their perfect record in the World Cup qualifying stage with yet another fine goal for the Lions of Teranga.

The Liverpool forward used a sudden burst of pace to bypass his first challenger, weaving past his remaining opponents with some lovely close control before neatly finding the bottom-left corner of the goal.

The 4-1 defeat of Namibia keeps Aliou Cisse’s men top of Group H in the African table.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldWrap:

