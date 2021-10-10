(Video) Robertson supplies two crucial assists in five-goal Scotland thriller

Andy Robertson was in fine form for his national side in their 3-2 victory over Israel, playing a vital role in Scotland’s two equalisers.

In the first-half, the Liverpool fullback played a series of short passes before feeding John McGinn for his superb long-range effort then found Dykes for his second-half effort with a cross from the left-flank.

It’s a huge result for Steve Clarke’s outfit, taking them four points ahead of Scotland in a group (F) currently dominated by Denmark.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996 & Sky Sports: