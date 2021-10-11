Ex-Red Wijnaldum opens up on PSG unhappiness as former Everton and Man United midfielders favoured over him

Gini Wijnaldum has shared that he isn’t ‘completely happy’ with his current circumstances at Ligue 1 leaders PSG.

The 30-year-old had been a key feature of Mauricio Pochettino’s starting-XI earlier in the season but has since been ousted by the likes of former Manchester United and Everton midfielders, Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye respectively.

“I can’t say I’m completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted,” the Dutchman was quoted as saying by NOS (via the Daily Mail).

“But that’s football and I’ll have to learn to deal with that. I’m a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around.

“I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to.

“I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult.”

The former Liverpool star had been in line to receive a new contract in Merseyside before the summer window but departed Anfield on a free after a failure to agree on suitable terms.

The loss of our former No.5 has undoubtedly hurt, particularly in light of recent injuries to Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita.

In terms of quality, one might argue that the Dutch international is objectively superior to the likes of Herrera and Gueye and probably just needs more time to embed himself within the demands of Pochettino’s system.

Though straying close to the perceived point of decline, Wijnaldum is simply too good (not to mention reliable) of a footballer to stay relegated to the bench for long.

