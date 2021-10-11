James Milner compares 22-year-old Liverpool star to ‘an octopus’

Caoimhin Kelleher has shared that the complimentary nature of his senior teammates at Liverpool has been confidence boosting after James Milner compared the shotstopper to ‘an octopus’ in training.

The 22-year-old has only featured once for the Reds thus far, starting in the club’s 3-0 vanquishing of Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

“It was quite a compliment, but the senior players are quite complimentary here,” the Irishman told liverpoolfc.com. “They’ll let you know if you’re doing well and that’s good because it boosts your confidence as well when you hear players of their stature giving you praise.”

The goalkeeper looks set to play a starring role in the Merseysiders’ upcoming meeting with Watford once domestic football returns, with Alisson Becker and Fabinho considered unlikely to feature.

Kelleher has proved to be a more than solid understudy to our Brazilian international, having briefly deputised for the 29-year-old last term in the Champions League and the English top-flight.

It’s not an ideal situation to be in, though there’s not necessarily a need to panic if the No.62 can replicate the kind of performances we were treated to last year.

Certainly, with Virgil van Dijk ahead of him in the backline, the ‘keeper will have more than enough protection to cover him throughout the upcoming fixture.

