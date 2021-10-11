Liverpool could see history repeated as reported target now wanted by European rivals – Bild

Reported Liverpool target, Karim Adeyemi, has attracted the interest of Borussia Dortmund.

This claim comes from German outlet Bild (via TEAMtalk), with the publication asserting that the teenager could become a priority for the Bundesliga outfit in the next summer window should superstar Erling Haaland be prised away.

The Merseysiders were thought to have been interested in the prospect of bolstering their forward line last term following the limited contributions of the Reds’ backup options in Divock Origi and former No.23 Xherdan Shaqiri.

With the likes of Mo Salah and Liverpool’s prestigious front-three set to all turn 30 at some point this season, there’s an increasing sense of urgency attached to the prospect of injecting some fresh blood into the front-three.

The reality of the situation is that the Egyptian international is currently the most likely to be handed fresh terms due to his exceptional levels of performance and conditioning.

Dortmund’s Haaland would make a certain amount of sense as a genuine target given his release clause will drop the German outfit’s asking price down a notch to levels affordable to those without significant financial backing.

Even at roughly £64m, according to reports, however, it doesn’t seem the kind of signing that our recruitment team would care to make.

Looking at our history of incomings under Klopp, we tend to move for those unpolished gems whose game the former Mainz boss can take up a gear or two.

The transformation of Salah, in particular, provides a perfect example of the coach’s preferences.

That’s not to say that Haaland has already realised the full extent of his potential, but the Norwegian international’s status as a global superstar effectively rules him out of contention to be pulling on the famous red in the near future.

Which then leaves us with the option of 19-year-old Adeyemi; a versatile forward who has been in scintillating form this term for RB Salzburg.

With eight goals in 10 league games, the German has rightly attracted plaudits from beyond the realm of the Austrian top-flight.

To put it all into context, that’s as many goals as Haaland amassed prior to his mid-season switch to Dortmund and six more than Sadio Mane’s tally in his final season with Salzburg under the same conditions.

That’s not to suggest we’re witnessing the second coming of the Dortmund ace – nor that the teenager is superior to Salah’s Liverpool teammate – but the signs are certainly, as they say, encouraging.

READ MORE: ‘The Liverpool attacker has been struggling…’ – Reds star adds to Klopp’s worries as ‘muscle issue’ persists

Valued at £18m, according to Transfermarkt’s database, Adeyemi would certainly be a far more affordable option for Liverpool come the next major window – a factor that will certainly appeal in light of the financial damage incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For now, whilst the goals are forthcoming, it may seem that there is no need for a prominent goalscorer beyond our Egyptian King.

However, that need may very well become more apparent when we face Brentford and Crystal Palace – without Salah and Mane due to their African Cup of Nations commitments – which some fans may fancy taking a punt on with Unibet’s online betting platform.

Regardless, with all three of our traditional front-three possessing contracts that are currently set to expire in the summer of 2023, forward planning will be the name of the game for our recruitment team this summer.

With Adeyemi set to turn 20 before the season’s out, he’d certainly be in the frame as far as our ideal age range is concerned.

His aforementioned versatility, on top of that, will certainly appeal to Jurgen Klopp in enabling tactical flexibility.

A major stumbling block could present itself by the end of the campaign, however, with Dortmund’s main rival, Bayern Munich, also said to be keeping tabs on the progress of their former protege.

Adeyemi’s own remarks with regard to his old stomping ground certainly add fuel to the fire when it comes to speculation linking him with a fairytale reunion.

“If (Bayern) made me an offer, I think I would choose that path,” the forward told Marca (via the Echo). “I want to show them what I can do, who I am and that it was a mistake to let me go. That motivates me.”

A far from encouraging admission from the RB Salzburg star, particularly if we should find ourselves caught in a battle with the incumbent Bundesliga champions for the No.27’s signature.

With Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, however, the centre-forward would be playing under a manager who likes to give promising youngsters a chance.

Adeyemi might fancy himself as the next Robert Lewandowski (especially given that the Polish international’s contract is set to expire in 2023), but there’s arguably a clearer pathway to the first-team in Merseyside.

#Ep15 of The Red Nets Podcast: The underappreciation of Mo Salah, why Newcastle’s takeover is so troubling… AND MORE!