Liverpool looking at 11-goal wonderkid worth £18m as alternative to Barcelona sensation Pedri – report

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on Liverpool turning their attention to Austrian Bundesliga starlet Karim Adeyemi following Barcelona’s refusal to consider offers for Pedri.

This comes from El Nacional, with the publication noting the German’s reported desire to refresh his squad in the near future.

The Merseysiders avoided strengthening significantly in the summer window, adding only Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig to the senior team.

With 11 goals in 16 games, across all competitions, the teenager is certainly impressing in Austria.

Though possessing a relatively long-term contract (expiring in the summer of 2024), one would think that the 19-year-old would qualify as a more than suitable target for our recruitment team.

Set to turn 20 early next year, the centre-forward will fit within our ideal age range of signing and would, theoretically, not set us back an extortionate amount in light of his current surroundings.

Indeed, it would seem ill-advised to allow Adeyemi to further develop in a more prestigious league and risk his value skyrocketing, if our reported interest is genuine.

