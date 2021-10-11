Liverpool midfielder could return to former PL club to get more minutes as Anfield exit considered – report

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to be considering leaving Liverpool in a bid to get more regular first-team minutes elsewhere.

This claim comes from chief Mirror reporter John Cross, with it being suggested that the 28-year-old could attract an offer from former club Arsenal.

The midfielder has been utilised sparingly this season for Jurgen Klopp’s men, making two appearances in the Reds’ opening seven league games.

The Englishman appeared to have rejuvenated his career when he made the bold decision to switch London for Merseyside – a decision that initially appeared to pay dividends before injury struck.

We know the No.15 is more than capable of meeting the demands of a full-season and certainly has the quality to hold on to a starting spot.

However, a spate of further injuries (of varying severity) have made it difficult for Oxlade-Chamberlain to be the kind of figure we can rely on on a regular basis.

Having dropped down in the pecking order behind the likes of Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita, we could understand the midfielder’s frustration, though we’d certainly prefer to see him play his best years of football with us, if possible.

