Messi appears to suggest by omission that Man Utd are more likely competitors than Liverpool for UCL title

Leo Messi omitted Liverpool when discussing PSG’s potential rivals for the Champions League crown this term.

The Ligue 1 outfit has started the season strongly, leading the French top-flight by six points in addition to Group A of Europe’s premier competition by goal difference.

“It is true that the centre of attention is on PSG, but there are other very strong teams, such as Chelsea, the Manchester teams (United and City), Real Madrid, who always responds, Inter, Bayern,” the former Barcelona star told L’Equipe (via the Express).

Though the Reds find themselves a point adrift of league leaders Chelsea, they’ve enjoyed a superior start to life in Europe with two victories over FC Porto and AC Milan.

READ MORE: Liverpool looking at 11-goal wonderkid worth £18m as alternative to Barcelona sensation Pedri – report

Given that mention was given to ‘the Manchester Sides’, it’s inexplicable as to how the Argentine ace managed to miss out on mentioning Liverpool in the equation.

Some may be inclined to suggest that our 4-3 comeback in the competition at Anfield remains something of a sore spot for Messi, though we could perhaps give the midfielder the benefit of the doubt in the matter.

Either way, with a largely full-strength first-XI at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal, the former La Liga star would be well-advised to take us as a credible threat this term.

#Ep15 of The Red Nets Podcast: The underappreciation of Mo Salah, why Newcastle’s takeover is so troubling… AND MORE!