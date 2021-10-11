Pundit makes major Mo Salah u-turn after previously suggesting his preference for Jadon Sancho

Robbie Savage has claimed that Mo Salah is currently ‘the best player in the world’ following the Egyptian’s remarkable start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The 29-year-old has found the back of the net nine times this term in just as many games across all competitions.

“Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now. Would I have him over Messi and Ronaldo? Yes. Mbappe? Yes. Neymar? Yes,” the Welshman was quoted as saying by William Hill (via the Metro).

This follows on from Savage’s prior claim that he would have started Jadon Sancho ahead of the former Roma attacker in the Reds’ starting front-three.

The Egyptian appeared to attract a wealth of attention following his solo goal in our 2-2 stalemate with Manchester City.

Comparisons to the likes of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have since been more forthcoming from commentators outside of Merseyside who appear to have suddenly awakened to the talent on offer from Salah.

It’s something of a bizarre situation – particularly when our appreciation for the forward was questioned – though we’re glad to see the player finally get the widespread recognition his performances have been warranting for some time now.

