‘The Liverpool attacker has been struggling…’ – Reds star adds to Klopp’s worries as ‘muscle issue’ persists

Diogo Jota is likely considered a doubt for Portugal’s upcoming World Cup qualifier meeting with Luxembourg, having missed his national side’s morning training.

This follows from Premier Injuries analyst, Ben Dinnery’s, tweet noting that the Liverpool forward ‘has been struggling with a muscle issue’.

Diogo Jota did not take part in this mornings open training session as #POR prepare for their World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg. The Liverpool attacker has been struggling with a muscle issue. Neves is expected to return after missing the game vs Qatar.#LFC #Wolves — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 11, 2021

With Jurgen Klopp’s men set to take on Watford this Saturday, it could mean that the German is without four potential starters for the club’s return to domestic action.

Considering that Brazil’s final World Cup qualifier is set to fall a day before our English top-flight clash with Claudio Ranieri’s men, it realistically means that both Fabinho and Alisson Becker won’t have enough in the way of recovery time to be considered.

Likewise, Curtis Jones remains something of a doubt, with the player said to be undergoing treatment for a concern picked up during international duty.

Klopp does have suitable backup in the form of Bobby Firmino, though the disruption to the first-team squad will be far from ideal in his eyes.

It’s promising, at the very least, however, that the issues in question haven’t been serious enough to warrant the players being sent home to Merseyside for further treatment.

