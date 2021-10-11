‘They just care about their pockets’ – Carragher hails ‘brilliant’ Courtois interview ripping into UEFA & FIFA

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweeted his support for Thibaut Courtois post-match comments in the wake of Belgium’s 2-1 defeat to Italy.

Roberto Martinez’s men had featured in a third-place play-off in the UEFA Nations League – a game the former Chelsea shotstopper had felt was a money-making opportunity for the European and global governing bodies.

Brilliant interview @thibautcourtois everything he says is right, especially about 3rd place play offs in tournaments, an absolute waste of time those games. https://t.co/iKZnh3GTec — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 11, 2021

The Reds are set to return to domestic action this Saturday against Claudio Ranieri’s Watford outfit, with the international break potentially leaving Jurgen Klopp’s men bereft of an array of key names.

READ MORE: Newcastle United transfer could benefit Liverpool if they move for 29-year-old ex-Red claims pundit

Having witnessed firsthand how the obsession with overpacking the fixture schedule has harmed Liverpool, it’s difficult to argue against the Real Madrid No.1’s points.

Whilst we may have all valiantly fought off the perceived height of tyranny in the form of the European Super League, the sad reality is that football is still dominated, to a certain extent, by a decision-making process that wasn’t created with players in mind.

Reform of some kind is clearly a must if footballers are to avoid being made collateral in the bid to extend the footballing schedule.

#Ep15 of The Red Nets Podcast: The underappreciation of Mo Salah, why Newcastle’s takeover is so troubling… AND MORE!