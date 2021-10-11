(Video) Mo Salah threads perfectly executed through ball to supply assist in 3-0 Egypt victory

(Video) Mo Salah threads perfectly executed through ball to supply assist in 3-0 Egypt victory

Mo Salah registered a fine assist in Egypt’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Libya this evening.

The No.11 executed a perfectly timed through ball outside of the 18-yard-box to find the run of Ramadan Sobhi.

The result hands Carlos Queiroz’s men their third win in Group F of the CAF section of World Cup qualifiers to cement their lead.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ON Time Sports:

