(Video) Sadio Mane captured dancing in front of fans after 4-1 thrashing of Namibia

Sadio Mane has been captured dancing to music being played by supporters following Senegal’s meeting with Namibia.

The Senegalese international had been applauding supporters following his national outfit’s 4-1 victory in their World Cup qualifier.

The 29-year-old had played a key role in the tie, registering a wonderful solo goal and assisting Keita Balde for his side’s fourth.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

