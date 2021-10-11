(Video) Virgil van Dijk fires Netherlands into the lead with pinpoint header

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands outfit with a bullet header.

The towering Liverpool centre-half burst toward the near post to meet Memphis Depay’s corner kick, placing the ball out of Gibraltar No.1 Bradley James Banda’s reach.

The Flying Dutchman find themselves 2-0 up, at the time of writing, with the Barcelona attacker having since doubled the scorline in the first-half of the national outfit’s World Cup qualifier.

It’s great to see Van Dijk get back on the scoresheet, albeit against relatively weak opposition, and we’ll be hoping to see 30-year-old bring his aerial threat into future domestic ties, perhaps as early as our upcoming meeting with Watford this Saturday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SPORT TV & @lachainelequipe:

Ouverture du score pour les Pays-Bas face à Gibraltar grâce à Virgil van Dijk ! 📱💻 👉 https://t.co/5djew5dY65 #lequipeFOOT pic.twitter.com/jD790N6aPj — la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) October 11, 2021