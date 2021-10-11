Watford could be without three stars for Liverpool clash

Claudio Ranieri’s Watford outfit could be without Joshua King, Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele for their upcoming meeting with Liverpool at Vicarage Road Stadium.

The former suffered a ligament strain in the side’s 1-0 defeat to Leeds United prior to the international break with the latter pair likely to be ruled out after sustaining hamstring injuries.

The ex-Bournemouth man could potentially return for the tie in question, with the Hornets’ official website suggesting that a full recovery before domestic football returns isn’t beyond the realm of reality.

Considering that the centre-back partnership of William Troost-Ekong and Craig Cathcart have largely been favoured this term by our upcoming opponents, the loss of the aforementioned defenders may not necessarily be a hammer blow.

King, on the other hand, has been a relatively important contributor for Watford as the side’s assist leader.

With it being likely that we’ll be without Alisson Becker and Fabinho for the clash, a big performance will be required from us in the meantime, with the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Naby Keita possible candidates to step up.

