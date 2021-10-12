Liverpool handed injury boost ahead of Watford clash as midfielder subbed on to play crucial role in international victory

Curtis Jones has handed Liverpool an injury boost after recovering from his concern to play a critical role in England U21s 1-0 victory over their Andorran counterparts.

Coming on in the second-half, the 20-year-old set up Emile Smith-Rowe with a well-taken through ball to send the Arsenal midfielder clean through on goal.

The Reds are set to take on Watford upon the return of domestic football, with the Merseysiders currently lying a point adrift of league leaders Chelsea in second.

It’s an update that will certainly please Jurgen Klopp following fears that Diogo Jota could be sent back to Merseyside early due to an ongoing injury concern.

With Fabinho likely to miss out on our upcoming meeting with Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets, having the young Englishman available will plug a gap to a certain extent.

We’d expect skipper Jordan Henderson to deputise in defensive midfield in the Brazilian international’s absence, with Jones and one of James Milner or Naby Keita slotting into the middle of the park.

