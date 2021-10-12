Liverpool interested in ex-Red Simon Mignolet’s 20-year-old teammate valued at £22.5m – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in ex-Red Simon Mignolet’s teammate at Club Brugge, Charles De Ketelaere.

This comes from the Express (via rtbf.feSPORT), with the publication noting his spate of top performances in big fixtures across the Champions League and, most recently, the Nations League where he registered a late effort against Roberto Mancini’s third-placed Italy outfit.

The Merseysiders are not alone in keeping tabs on the young Belgian, with a host of Premier League rivals also keeping an eye on the 20-year-old’s development in the Jupiler Pro League.

It’s another centre-forward we’ve been linked with beyond teenager Karim Adeyemi and possessing a comparably worse goal rate than his German counterpart thus far with four goals in 13 appearances this term (across all competitions).

As we’ll all be very familiar with when it comes to the importance of Bobby Firmino, of course, goals aren’t always necessarily indicative of importance.

Indeed, his versatility of position has seen the centre-forward deployed across the forward line and even as far back as central midfield – a trait that will appeal to Jurgen Klopp.

With his off the ball movement and link-up play highlighted, there are certainly a number of similarities we can glean between De Ketelaere and our No.9.

