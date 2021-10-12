Liverpool tracking 24-year-old with contract expiring in 2022; Serie A giants already looking for replacement – report

Liverpool continue to track AC Milan star Franck Kessie, with the Italian outfit reportedly already searching for a potential replacement.

This comes from Mundo Deportivo, with numerous sides said to be keeping an eye on the Ivorian’s situation in Milan, as his contract remains set to expire in the summer of 2022.

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed Anfield on a free in the summer, the Merseysiders are arguably in need of a midfield addition to bolster their current options.

The 24-year-old would fit us as an ideal signing, not just merely due to his durability but also when taking into account the financial aspect of a potential deal.

With our current financial capabilities being somewhat unclear after a summer of limited spending, acquiring Kessie on a pre-contract agreement in January would have to have been considered by Michael Edwards and co.

As a defensive midfielder, the player would have considerable competition for a spot in the form of Fabinho, though Jurgen Klopp has previously demonstrated initiative in converting players to suit a certain function in his Liverpool side.

