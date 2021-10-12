Manchester United could be without key man for Liverpool clash after suffering ‘groin muscle injury’ on international duty

Raphael Varane has been ruled out of Manchester United’s upcoming meeting with Leicester City after sustaining a ‘groin muscle injury’ during France’s Nations League final victory.

This comes from the Daily Star, with the Frenchman having had to be taken off the field of play prior to the half-time whistle, with Didier Deschamps men eventually going on to beat Spain 2-1.

According to a club statement released by the Red Devils, the former Real Madrid centre-half will be out for ‘a few weeks’, which could mean that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s outfit are without the defender for their clash with Liverpool in the latter half of the month.

Considering that United are likewise without first-choice starter Harry Maguire, the club could be forced into fielding a somewhat makeshift backline for their meeting with us on 24th October at Old Trafford.

Having experienced first-hand how frustrating injuries incurred during the international break can be, we can sympathise with our league rivals in that regard, and we’ll be wishing Varane nothing but a speedy recovery.

However, in the meantime, the prospect of a weakened back four will certainly have our in-form forward line champing at the bit to be unleashed at the Theatre of Dreams.

