Pundit compares Liverpool-linked 25-year-old to Salah & Mane: ‘A player who can be crucial to winning football matches’

Noel Whelan has suggested that the Liverpool-linked Wolves star, Adama Traore, could be ‘just as destructive as Salah and Mane’ for the Reds.

This follows on from a report originating in El Nacional, with the publication suggesting that Jurgen Klopp would be open to a deal seeing the Spaniard switch the Molineux for Anfield.

“He’s a player who can be crucial to winning football matches,” the 46-year-old told Football Insider.

“His pace, his aggression, his direct running – and now his end product, which he’s brushed up after his early days in the Premier League.

“He’s a more complete player now, he can get a cross into the box or a shot off on goal.

“If you think about it, would he fit into Liverpool’s style of play? Absolutely.

“He can be just as destructive as Salah and Mane in that side.”

The La Masia graduate has yet to make his mark on a scoresheet this term, failing to find a goal or assist in nine appearances across all competitions.

As far as raw numbers go, Traore is far from demonstrating that he’d be able to deliver a similar impact to the likes of our star forwards.

The 25-year-old has been a solid contributor over the years for Wolves, however, we’re reaching that critical stage where Liverpool realistically need to make a move soon before the value in going for the winger diminishes.

With our recruitment team rarely going for attacking options beyond the 20-24 age profile, the Spanish international is certainly pushing it in terms of being a genuine transfer target.

