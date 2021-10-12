(Video) Liverpool-linked De Ketelaere nutmegs Donnarumma to score Belgium’s only goal in Nations League defeat

Charles De Ketelaere has attracted a great deal of international attention of late with his performances in Europe, most recently netting a late consolation for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium outfit at the weekend.

Chasing a superb through ball from Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, the Club Bruges centre-forward surged past Italy’s backline for a one-on-one with Gianluigi Donnarumma, netting between the shotstopper’s legs.

The result didn’t go the Red Devils’ way, with Italy claiming third-place in the Nations League play-off.

The young Belgian has been linked with a host of Premier Clubs including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @_jcak & ESPN FC:

