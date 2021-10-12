(Video) Mo Salah’s security detail during international duty with Egypt is something else

As Egypt’s most prized footballing talent in the modern day, one might fairly imagine that The Pharaohs will be quite intent on offering Mo Salah the best care possible.

One Twitter user, @Mobyhaque1, spotted a clip of the Liverpool attacker’s considerable security detail whilst on international duty, with the player surrounded on all sides by bodyguards.

The No.11 has enjoyed a fantastic start to the domestic season, firing the Reds into second-place in the English top-flight with nine efforts in as many games (across all competitions).

Look at the security around Mo Salah as he is on Egypt duty pic.twitter.com/zEWBEjoEdd — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) October 11, 2021