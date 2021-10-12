(Video) Van Dijk issues cheeky nutmeg in opposition box during Netherlands’ 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar

Virgil van Dijk enjoyed a fine outing in the Netherland’s 6-0 thrashing of international minnows Gibraltar, with one clip capturing the Liverpool defender nutmegging Jamie Bosio in the 18-yard-box.

The Dutchman went on to whip in a lovely cross from the left-flank with the resulting goal eventually ruled out.

The No.4 was on target in the first-half, however, with a headed effort of his own opening the floodgates for Louis van Gaal’s outfit’s high-scoring men.

