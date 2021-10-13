Barcelona could hijack Liverpool move for potential free agent; La Liga giants prepared to sell Busquets to free space – report

Barcelona are reportedly interested in entering the race for Liverpool-linked Franck Kessie’s signature.

This comes from El Nacional (via TEAMtalk), with the publication noting that Ronald Koeman’s outfit are prepared to sell long-time servant Sergio Busquets to free up space for a move.

The Ivorian has yet to agree on extended terms with Serie A giants AC Milan, with a number of clubs said to be monitoring the 24-year-old, as his contract remains set to expire in the summer of 2022.

READ MORE: Newcastle lining up former Liverpool star and target in potential triple swoop, according to Christian Falk

One might fairly imagine that Liverpool would appeal more to the Italian top-flight midfielder over Barcelona in light of the latter’s current difficulties.

With Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in their 30s, there’s also a serious need for us to think about the long-term future of the midfield.

The argument against us going for Kessie, of course, is that he does play a somewhat similar role to Brazilian international Fabinho, who looks set to be a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s side for the long-term.

However, there’s no reason why the German couldn’t mould the No.79 to suit a slightly more advanced role in the midfield trio if necessary, if he’s considered a genuine target.

#Ep15 of The Red Nets Podcast: The underappreciation of Mo Salah, why Newcastle’s takeover is so troubling… AND MORE!