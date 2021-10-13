Liverpool could fast-track major potential free transfer after 24-year-old La Liga star’s agent makes approach – report

Ousmane Demebele’s agent Moussa Sissoko has reportedly approached Liverpool with a view to working out what a potential free transfer deal would look like should the Frenchman agree a switch to Merseyside.

This claim comes from Cuatro, with the outlet noting that a handful of the Reds’ domestic and European rivals – including Juventus, Manchester United and PSG – have received similar probing.

The Barcelona attacker’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, with a host of clubs said to be tracking the Frenchman this term.

Jurgen Klopp once joked in a press conference that he was suddenly ‘interested’ in the 24-year-old when a reporter cited a link between us and the forward.

Though certainly a comment to be taken with a pinch of salt, it would not be entirely removed from reality if our recruitment team were keeping a close eye on Dembele’s situation – particularly given our own financial limitations.

Whilst certainly far from being in a dire situation, the reality is that we could have still done with strengthening in the area of midfield and the forward line.

With a number of linked stars’ contracts set to expire next summer, there’s room for us to fill certain gaps in the squad without a major, immediate financial commitment necessary.

