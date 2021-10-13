‘I’m sick of it’ – Carragher slams Neville & Kean over perceived Solskjaer bias

Jamie Carragher has called out fellow commentators Gary Neville and Roy Keane over their perceived bias when it comes to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The ex-Red Devils fullback, in particular, has been critical of Jurgen Klopp’s men on several occasions this term, despite the Merseysiders finding themselves second in the table a point ahead of their league rivals.

“I did a newspaper column on it – I was with Gary Neville a few days before and we did this YouTube chat about the season with Roy Keane,” the former Liverpool defender told the Tony Bellew is Angry podcast (via the Mirror).

“The two of them just make occasions for Ole because they played with him and he’s their mate.

“They were saying, ‘they can’t win the league, they still lack this, they still lack that, the Glazers aren’t putting enough money in, they should be going for Harry Kane’.

“I’m sitting there thinking, ‘you’ve just signed a player that’s won the Champions League four times, you’ve just spent 75 million on a winger. You finished second last season, you didn’t lose a game away from home all season’, and I’m like…’there’s only one step to go!’.

“Honestly, it wound me up so much. I went, ‘that is it. I’m doing my newspaper column on it’.

“The excuses have got to stop at Manchester United, I’m sick of it. Every player is over 50 million, it’s unbelievable.”

The Reds are set to take on newly-appointed Claudio Ranieri’s Watford outfit this coming Saturday.

In fairness to Keane – from what we’ve seen – the Irishman does tend to be somewhat critical of his old side when things aren’t quite going so well.

However, the reluctance to criticise Manchester United, on Gary Neville’s part, to the same extent as Liverpool must be incredibly frustrating for Carragher.

Given that our league title retention hopes were cut short last season by injury rather than poor managerial decision-making – not to mention how we’re managing to compete against our big-spending rivals this term – one might have thought we’d be cut some slack.

