Liverpool express interest in surprise third Leeds United star worth £18m – Football Insider

Leeds United’s young shotstopper, Illan Meslier, has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication claiming that the No.1 has impressed the Reds’ recruitment team since his move to the English top-flight last term.

The 21-year-old, valued at £18m (according to Transfermarkt), is the third of Marcelo Bielsa’s men to be linked with the Merseysiders after Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

The goalkeeper spot is far from being a transfer priority for Liverpool given the wealth of talents we have behind Alisson Becker, not to forget those also rattling about in the Academy.

You can understand the interest in the likes of Phillips or Raphinha – both would fill perceived gaps in the squad, particularly given Gini Wijnaldum’s recent departure in the summer on a free.

With Caoimhin Kelleher available, and at the tender age of 22 no less, as Alisson Becker’s understudy, however, it makes little sense for us to be interested in Meslier unless we’re absolutely convinced that the ‘keeper is the next best thing.

