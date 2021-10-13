Liverpool predicted XI v Watford: Klopp to hand first start of the season to 22-year-old & field new midfield combo

Liverpool are set to face Watford at the Vicarage Road Stadium upon their return to domestic football on Saturday.

The Reds visit their hosts and newly-appointed Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri after a thrilling (at least for the second-half) clash with Manchester City prior to the international break.

As ever, the internationals have proved to be something of a hindrance to the Merseysiders’ ambitions, with Diogo Jota having suffered a muscle injury with the Portuguese national side, which has forced his early return home.

To add insult to injury, some rather inconsiderate fixture scheduling means that we’re unlikely to have starters Fabinho and Alisson Becker available at the weekend due to the closeness of the Selecao’s upcoming meeting with Uruguay to our return to domestic action.

Inevitably, it means Jurgen Klopp will be forced into making a few changes to his ideal starting-XI, with Naby Keita and Curtis Jones a likely pair to be given the nod against Watford and Caoimhin Kelleher filling in for our No.1.

It’s not all bad news, of course, with the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold in team training meaning that the German should be able to field his first-choice fullback pairing on Saturday.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino

UPDATE: Jurgen Klopp has informed liverpoolfc.com that Diogo Jota will join team training tomorrow, which suggests that the No.20 could be available for selection against Watford.

