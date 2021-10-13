Liverpool want ex-Red valued at £27m back to fill playmaker vacancy – El Chiringuito TV

Liverpool are reportedly interested in securing the return of Philippe Coutinho to Anfield.

According to El Chiringuito TV (via the Express), the Brazilian (valued at £27m, according to Transfermarkt) would be keen on a fairytale reunion with his former side as the Merseysiders look to fill a supposed playmaker vacancy in the squad.

The 29-year-old has been used sparingly by Ronald Koeman this term after having recovered from a serious knee injury.

Though certainly creative to a different extent, we do currently have a playmaker of sorts in the first-team in the form of Thiago Alcantara.

Although the Spaniard doesn’t necessarily contribute as many goals or assists as our former No.10 used to, there’s an argument to be made that he helps enable the fluency of our play.

Regardless, given the nature of the source (not to mention the claim made) we have to discount Coutinho’s return in terms of its plausibility – as such, we’d advise supporters to take the aforementioned claim with more than a pinch of salt.

