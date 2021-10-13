Newcastle could look to snatch key member of Liverpool’s backroom staff suggests new report

Newcastle United could look to acquire Liverpool’s Michael Edwards in their bid to build a competitive outfit.

Writing for the Express, Stuart Ballard has rightly pointed out that the sporting director’s contract is set to expire this summer, with the Reds yet to show any serious desire to extend the Englishman’s contract.

As things stand, the 41-year-old is set to be replaced by understudy, and former loan pathways and football partnerships manager, Julian Ward.

READ MORE: Liverpool could fast-track major potential free transfer after 24-year-old La Liga star’s agent makes approach – report

Given just how integral Edwards has been to our success under a financial policy that stresses we can only spend what we earn, it’s difficult to see Liverpool being as competitive without him.

That having been said, Ward does come highly-rated, to his credit, and our recruitment team will, we imagine, largely be staying the same.

Without our restrictive finances, it would be interesting to see what our sporting director would be capable of in a similar role at Newcastle.

Nonetheless, we’d certainly welcome Edwards extending his stay in Merseyside, should the option be open.

#Ep15 of The Red Nets Podcast: The underappreciation of Mo Salah, why Newcastle’s takeover is so troubling… AND MORE!