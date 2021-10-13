Newcastle lining up former Liverpool star and target in potential triple swoop, according to Christian Falk

Newcastle United have already begun laying out their ambitious plans for future transfer windows, with former Liverpool playmaker, Philippe Coutinho, and Chelsea attacker (a reported former target of the Merseysiders), Timo Werner, considered.

This comes from reliable Bild journalist, Christian Falk, who tweeted the Magpies’ reported interest in the duo, in addition to Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule.

True ✅ @NUFC ist interested in @TimoWerner. The agency of Werner has already a client with Fabian Schär at Newcastle and is regularly in contact with the Club @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/ZIybJKvUOd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 13, 2021

The players in question have fallen out of form for their respective clubs and could be available for reasonable fees, with both the Brazilian (£27m) and German’s (£49.5m) values, according to Transfermarkt’s database, having plunged.

Having earnt his move to the Spanish top-flight following his world-beating performances in the Premier League with Liverpool, there’s a certain amount of logic attached to the notion of bringing Coutinho back to England.

Werner, on the other hand, has struggled massively following his switch from the Bundesliga and would be something of a project to bring back to the level he enjoyed with RB Leipzig.

At 29 years of age, we’d argue that our former playmaker still has a great deal left to offer the game, particularly if he were to join as side that would prioritise him as their main creative force – as we once did.

