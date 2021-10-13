(Photos) Key Liverpool star snapped back in training; 30-year-old midfielder missing from pictures

Liverpool’s Trent-Alexander Arnold was pictured taking part in team training after recovering from a groin injury.

The fullback took part in the session alongside a number of first-teamers absent from international duty, including Bobby Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as reported by The National News.

The publication added that Thiago Alcantara, sadly, was not spotted in training after suffering injury in our 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @_TheKopite & @LFCTransferRoom:

🙏🏻| Trent back in training today. pic.twitter.com/9tWzH15txL — The Kopite (@_TheKopite) October 12, 2021

Trent back in training! 😍 pic.twitter.com/TQP6TEqpGp — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 12, 2021

