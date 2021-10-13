(Video) Sadio Mane plays pivotal role in Senegal’s 3-1 thrashing of Namibia with two assists

Sadio Mane turned creator for Senegal in the side’s 3-1 victory over Namibia, playing a decisive role with two assists on the day.

The Liverpool winger played in a pinpoint cross from the left-flank for hat-trick hero Famara Diedhiou before setting up his compatriot’s final effort in the second-half.

The 29-year-old’s run of form for Aliou Cisse’s men will absolutely delight Jurgen Klopp ahead of our upcoming meeting with Watford – a level of performance we hope the No.10 can maintain as we soon return to domestic action.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of FIFA TV: