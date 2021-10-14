Atletico Madrid could be forced to utilise midfielder to solve defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool clash

Atletico Madrid could have to make some tough selection calls for their Champions League meeting with Liverpool next week, as Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic are potentially set to miss out through injury and suspension respectively.

Reporting on the matter, the Echo suggested that Diego Simeone could potentially be inclined to utilise defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia as a makeshift centre-back.

The sight would certainly invite flashbacks to the Reds’ prior term, in which Jurgen Klopp opted for a similar solution in the form of Fabinho.

As we witnessed in our prior campaign, it’s a solution that certainly worked out for us – though only to a certain degree as the midfield suffered in the absence of our Brazilian international.

No one ultimately wants to see the sport’s best players sidelined by injury, though we imagine that this will be a set of circumstances that Jurgen Klopp’s men look to capitalise on to maintain our control of Group B.

Should we overcome what has proven to be a historically difficult test in Europe, it would put us in a good position to finish the group stage on a strong note.

