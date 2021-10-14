Demba Ba weighs in on ‘traumatic’ Liverpool moment he has no regrets over: ‘We killed their dream’

Demba Ba has expressed his surprise at the fact that supporters still discuss Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea, which handed the striker a free run on goal in the side’s 2-0 victory over Liverpool in 2014.

The result enabled rivals Manchester City to claw their way back up the table, with a calamitous run of games handing the title over to the Citizens.

“I only realised how big a deal that was a couple of years later, when people still talked about it. They still talk about it! It was traumatic for them,” the former Chelsea attacker told The Athletic. “But we didn’t enjoy the fact that we killed their dream, we simply enjoyed winning.”

Though the 36-year-old admitted he had no regrets over the moment, he was keen to highlight the ex-Liverpool captain’s impact on the sport.

“No, not really. Because that’s the game,” Ba added.

“What Steven Gerrard has done for the world of football is tremendous.

“Not all stories can end in fairytales.”

READ MORE: ‘There was a discussion about him going to Liverpool’ – Fabinho opens up on Premier League attacker he admires

As utterly captivating as our title run of 2013/14 was, we have to acknowledge that the team built by Jurgen Klopp is far more suitable to compete for the biggest honours on offer.

We largely relied on the efforts of Luis Suarez – in a starting-XI that still contained Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho – to keep us in contention for the English top-flight title.

Whilst some may argue that we still have a star man in the form of our ‘Egyptian King’ Mo Salah, the squad is infinitely more balanced, with its brilliance the sum of all its working parts rather than the individual efforts of the No.11.

That’s not to say that the campaign didn’t leave Liverpool and, of course, talismanic ex-captain, Steven Gerrard, with some considerable heartache, but it’s fair to say that much of our demons from that season have since been vanquished.

EOTK Insider Opinion: If UEFA and FIFA want nonstop football – they should build the robots necessary for it