Fabinho issues honest assessment of chances of Watford availability: ‘I don’t think we will play. Neither Alisson or myself’

Fabinho has predicted it will be unlikely that he and fellow Liverpool teammate, Alisson Becker, are unlikely to be available for selection against Watford.

The pair are set to be involved in Brazil’s upcoming meeting with Uruguay, which falls a day before Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to the Vicarage Road Stadium.

“I believe that match against Watford will be very hard for us, I don’t think we will play. Neither Alisson or myself,” the Reds’ No.3 told journalists (as quoted by the Echo).

“The match against Uruguay will be Friday overnight here (in the UK) and the match against Watford will be at half past noon.

“With all of what is involved, including travel, I don’t know how much time we will have between one game and the other.”

Private transportation is reportedly being arranged between various Premier League outfits to get their South American stars back in the UK as quickly as possible.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will be furious once they hear how Spain reacted to South American stars returning late from international duty

It’s an eventuality we’ve come to expect, though it certainly doesn’t make the pair’s potential absence any easier to bear.

In the meantime, it seems likely that Klopp will be forced to hand Caoimhin Kelleher his first start of the season in place of our Brazilian No.1, with a pairing of Curtis Jones and Naby Keita alongside Jordan Henderson in midfield also possible.

The Irishman has proved to be a more than solid alternative to Alisson when called upon, so we should still have more than enough in the bag, so to speak, to meet the challenge posed by Claudio Ranieri’s men.

EOTK Insider Opinion: If UEFA and FIFA want nonstop football – they should build the robots necessary for it