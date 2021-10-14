Fabrizio Romano confirms potential double Liverpool transfer blow as Barcelona add 24-year-old to ‘renewals list’

Fabrizio Romano has reported via a tweet that Barcelona have added Ousmane Dembele to their ‘renewals list’.

The Sky Sports journalist confirmed that the Catalan-based outfit plan to hand fellow linked star, Pedri, fresh terms with an astronomical release clause of €1b attached.

Barcelona are planning to announce Pedri’s new contract this Friday [with €1B clause confirmed] and then complete the agreement with Ansu Fati. Negotiations are at final stages with his agent Mendes. 🔴🤝 #FCB Gavi, Araújo, Dembélé are in Barça ‘renewals list’ too. #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2021

With a long-term contract, it would effectively put the teenager well and truly beyond the financial capabilities of Liverpool and, one might expect, the vast majority of Europe’s heavyweights.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will laugh when they hear which key star Real Madrid are reportedly interested in

Considering his contract is set to expire next summer, we can certainly understand the rush to hand Dembele a new contract before the Frenchman can agree a pre-contract agreement elsewhere in January.

There are, of course, the attacker’s injury struggles to comprehend – a factor that has contributed to stopping his career from taking off in the Spanish top-flight.

However, with our need to bolster the forward line yet to have evaporated, despite our lack of involvement in the summer window, the 24-year-old could offer a suitable solution that pleases all parties (at least on our end) if we can negotiate a free transfer in time.

EOTK Insider Opinion: If UEFA and FIFA want nonstop football – they should build the robots necessary for it