Liverpool could be handed late availability boost for Watford as PL clubs band together to arrange private transportation

Liverpool have reportedly joined forces with several Premier League outfits to arrange a private jet for their South American stars to return to England.

According to the Mirror, this would mean that the Reds’ Brazilian duo, Fabinho and Alisson Becker, would be able to head back to Merseyside following the national side’s upcoming meeting with Uruguay.

With there being a short amount of time separating the international fixture and the club’s tie with Watford at the weekend, it had been deemed unlikely that the pair in question will be available for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Given that it is the clubs paying these players’ wages – which are from insignificant – it’s absolutely farcical that we could potentially be unable to call upon our first-choice shotstopper and defensive midfielder as a result of negligent fixture scheduling.

When one considers the difficulties this has caused for clubs, it does raise the question as to how Arsene Wenger’s advocated biannual World Cup will help matters at all.

There’s a possibility, with the aid of public transportation, that the pair could be available (at the very least on the bench) for our meeting with Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets – but it’s a slim chance as it is.

