‘Liverpool do like him’ – £28m winger’s agent confirms Reds’ interest

Raphinha’s agent Deco has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the Leeds United star.

The Reds were reportedly keen on the Brazilian attacker in the summer window, with the Anfield-based outfit said to be considering the possibility of bolstering the forward line following the drop-off in form from Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

“Raphinha has become an important player in the Premier League, the club knows he has grown and things will happen naturally,” the former Chelsea star told ge.

“He’s young, he has many challenges ahead, there are certainly several clubs that like him, and Liverpool do like him, there were surveys, but nothing official.

“Leeds wanted to keep him for another season.”

Despite the pair having started the season positively, amidst the return of a full-strength first-XI, however, speculation remains rife, with the forwards’ contracts set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old undeniably caught the eye with his performances last term, registering 18 goal contributions in 37 appearances (across all competitions).

However, it’s difficult to see us being capable of meeting the West Yorkshire-based outfit’s likely demands (which we imagine would exceed Transfermarkt’s £28.8m valuation) for the former Rennes man should we face the next summer window under similar restrictions.

Having said that, there are bargains out there for our recruitment team to exploit – a case in point being rumoured target Franck Kessie, whose contract is set to expire next year.

