Liverpool fans will laugh when they hear which key star Real Madrid are reportedly interested in

Real Madrid have reportedly added Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to their transfer shortlist.

This comes from Sports Mole, citing Ekrem Konur’s tweeted update, with the young fullback having recently returned from a groin injury to put him in contention for the Reds’ upcoming meeting with Watford.

The La Liga giants do have to contend with an ageing position, with regard to the full-back role, with first-choice Daniel Carvajal set to turn 30 this term.

At 22 years of age, there’s no questioning that Alexander-Arnold could cover Carlo Ancelotti’s men for the right-back spot for the long-term.

Deemed by some to be the world’s best fullback on his day – and not without reason – the Spanish outfit’s interest in the No.66 is more than understandable.

Putting aside the difficult state of Spanish football, however, in light of the financial ramifications of the pandemic, we can quite probably safely rule out a successful move on Madrid’s part.

With a contract set to expire until 2025 – not to mention for the quality of the player in question – it would take an astronomical fee to prise Trent away from Anfield.

Though, it’s an eventuality we imagine the player and club won’t be keen on.

