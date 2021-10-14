Liverpool fell short of Manchester United and Chelsea with summer failing, suggests pundit

Emile Heskey has suggested that Liverpool should have pursued a goal-hungry striker in the summer window.

Though the Englishman was keen to state his admiration for Bobby Firmino, he underlined the Brazilian international’s lack of goals compared to his fellow illustrious teammates in the forward line.

“A centre-forward, someone who is going to get you 20 goals plus per season and is going to be commanding in the middle as well,” the former Reds striker told the Early Doors Football Podcast (via the Echo).

“I love Firmino. I love the way that he plays but at times I think it needs a little bit something different.

“Looking at Lukaku going to Chelsea, Manchester United signing Ronaldo, I just think Liverpool could be missing a trick.

“We know that Salah is going to get you 20 plus, we know that Mane is going to get you 15 plus but do we know that Firmino is going to get you 15 plus?

“We need someone who is going to get you 20/25 plus.”

As things stand, the Merseysiders find themselves only a point adrift of league leaders Chelsea following their 2-2 draw with Manchester City prior to the international break.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms potential double Liverpool transfer blow as Barcelona add 24-year-old to ‘renewals list’

With the most goals (17) registered in the English top-flight thus far, Jurgen Klopp might argue that his Liverpool side don’t necessarily have a goalscoring issue to be concerned about.

Should Mo Salah’s form take a sudden nosedive, of course, that outlook might change somewhat, but the Egyptian is hardly known for inconsistency in the famous red shirt.

Add on top the goals provided by Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota and we have a fine array of attacking talents to see us through the campaign – if we can avoid any major injuries.

That’s not to say that some quality backup would go amiss, of course, though the situation is currently far from dire.

EOTK Insider Opinion: If UEFA and FIFA want nonstop football – they should build the robots necessary for it