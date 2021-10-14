‘There was a discussion about him going to Liverpool’ – Fabinho opens up on Premier League attacker he admires

Fabinho has revealed his awareness of reports linking fellow Brazilian, Raphinha, to Liverpool.

The Leeds United star was heavily linked with an Anfield switch, particularly in light of the Reds’ reported interest in bolstering the forward line.

“Raphinha, since arriving in the Premier League, has had a very good performance and standouts in Leeds,” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Globo Esporte (via Sport Witness).

“In this market, there was a discussion about him going to Liverpool, but in the end he stayed at Leeds.

“He’s the best player in the team, we know he’s the one who can cause the most danger.”

The Merseysiders mainly focused on contract renewals for key stars, with Ibrahima Konate the sole purchase made in an otherwise largely quiet summer window.

The Leeds United star’s potential suitability to this Liverpool side has been well-documented, with reports noting various traits that would allow him to integrate quickly into the demands of a Jurgen Klopp team.

Having said that, being a Premier League talent, with a long-term contract keeping him at Elland Road until 2024, probably means that Raphinha is well and truly beyond our ideal price range at this moment in time.

As such, we’d expect the recruitment team to be eyeing up targets at less established sides who may be easier to prise away without spending potentially our entire budget on one player.

