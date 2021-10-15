Gary Neville makes Mo Salah claim that doesn’t match up with Egyptian’s prior comments

Gary Neville has predicted that Mo Salah won’t remain at Liverpool ‘for the rest of his career’, claiming that the attacker would be interested in pursuing a move to a fellow European heavyweight.

The Egyptian international had previously described Real Madrid and Barcelona as ‘top clubs’ and didn’t rule out the possibility of playing for one of the European heavyweights in future.

“I don’t think he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career, that’s my personal view. I’ve always had that view but I could be wrong. The Premier League would be weaker if he left,” the ex-Red Devils defender said on The Overlap fan debate (via Balls.ie).

“I just think if you look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, or Kylian Mbappe, it’s not all about the money. There’s a project and something they have to achieve in their lives. They have to play at certain clubs and achieve certain things…

“I just think Mo Salah is similar to those player in that he will have to experience those clubs at some point in his career…

“I’ve always felt he wants a Paris, Madrid, or Barcelona, and I think he will go and get it. I might be wrong…”

With the former Roma frontman’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, getting the player on fresh terms remains a priority for the club.

Though Salah hasn’t ruled out a future at another side, few could begrudge the No.11 keeping his options open whilst we’re yet to hand him extended terms.

Let’s not forget that, in the very same interview, the 29-year-old has expressed his determination to break records at Liverpool, an intention that doesn’t appear to have wavered, as demonstrated by a recent chat with club legend, Ian Rush, in September (as reported by the Echo).

In our minds here at EOTK, we can’t see the forward being willing to depart Anfield unless the club fails to make him feel valued and recognise his brilliance with a bumper contract.

