Ligue 1 star hints at following Liverpool striker Divock Origi’s pathway

Amadou Onana has suggested that he’d be interested in following the pathway taken by prior Belgians at Lille ‘who are now at Liverpool and Real Madrid’.

The 20-year-old joined from Bundesliga outfit Hamburg in the summer, featuring sporadically in the French top-flight this term.

“I don’t know if it played a part, but this connection between Lille and Belgians has always worked really well,” the Belgian told RMC Sport (via Sport Witness).

“There’s no reason why it wouldn’t this time around.

“They are players who have had very good careers, who are now at Liverpool and Real Madrid. If things go that way for me, sign me up immediately.”

The midfielder has yet to be linked with the Merseysiders in recent transfer speculation, though the player’s latest comments may alert the club, particularly given that Gini Wijnaldum has yet to be replaced following his summer departure.

It’s not exactly a ‘come get me’ plea to Jurgen Klopp and our recruitment department, though it’s certainly interesting that we were mentioned by name alongside European rivals Real Madrid.

Playing primarily as a defensive midfielder for Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men, however, questions may certainly arise as to the need for a player to challenge one of the best in that role – Fabinho.

Given how the manager managed to convert a more attacking-minded Wijnaldum into a reserved midfield option, of course, there’s nothing to say that Klopp couldn’t mould a player like Onana to fit the needs of his side.

