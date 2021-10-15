Liverpool fans may be surprised by a supercomputer’s prediction for the final top four this season

A supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League table for this campaign, with Liverpool set to come second behind eventual winners Chelsea.

This comes from @FootballForAll, with Manchester City and, interestingly, Thomas Frank’s newly-promoted Brentford outfit completing the top four.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: A supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League table pic.twitter.com/WzsjuPZC4E — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 14, 2021

As things stand, from the top three spots, the current league table is an exact mirror of the supercomputer’s prediction, with the Reds lying only a point adrift of the Blues in the English top-flight.

Given the points both we and Manchester City have accumulated in recent times, it’s fair to assume that a significant tally will be required to secure the title over one of us.

99 points – the figure Chelsea will supposedly finish on – would certainly stand more than a good chance of being enough to win the league.

However, on current form, it’s difficult to see us finishing with a 10-point gap between us and Thomas Tuchel’s men – unless injuries once more threaten the potential of our campaign.

With a largely full-strength XI back available for Jurgen Klopp’s selection, however, there’s no harm in being hopeful.

