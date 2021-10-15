Liverpool fans may be surprised by a supercomputer’s prediction for the final top four this season

A supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League table for this campaign, with Liverpool set to come second behind eventual winners Chelsea.

This comes from @FootballForAll, with Manchester City and, interestingly, Thomas Frank’s newly-promoted Brentford outfit completing the top four.

As things stand, from the top three spots, the current league table is an exact mirror of the supercomputer’s prediction, with the Reds lying only a point adrift of the Blues in the English top-flight.

Given the points both we and Manchester City have accumulated in recent times, it’s fair to assume that a significant tally will be required to secure the title over one of us.

99 points – the figure Chelsea will supposedly finish on – would certainly stand more than a good chance of being enough to win the league.

However, on current form, it’s difficult to see us finishing with a 10-point gap between us and Thomas Tuchel’s men – unless injuries once more threaten the potential of our campaign.

With a largely full-strength XI back available for Jurgen Klopp’s selection, however, there’s no harm in being hopeful.

