Liverpool tracking £42-50m star who Man City & Man Utd also interested in to solve midfield vacancy – report

Liverpool are said to be keeping tabs on highly-rated midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

This comes from ESPN (via the Mirror), with it being claimed that a number of English top-flight outfits, in addition to several European heavyweights, are tracking the Ligue 1 star.

With the Merseysiders yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum following his exit on a Bosman in the summer, the Monaco man could be considered as a potential option to fill a vacancy in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Considering Tchouameni’s contract isn’t set to expire until 2024, a valuation closer to £50m is probably likely – particularly in light of how the midfielder’s stock has risen in the game of late.

Whether Liverpool will have the financial capacity to commit to a signing that would set us back such an amount – given the need for a new forward (amongst other positional requirements) – of course, is another thing entirely.

Nonetheless, at 21 years of age, the French international does fit within the kind of age profile our recruitment team tends to prioritise, which could mean that the midfielder is considered as a potential option in the next summer window.

