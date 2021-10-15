Pundit compares ‘difficult’ Liverpool transfer call to Tottenham’s Harry Kane situation

Paddy Kenny has highlighted Liverpool’s difficulty in finding a right-back good enough to deputise in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence, comparing the Englishman to compatriot Harry Kane.

The Academy graduate has since returned to team training after suffering a groin injury and looks set to be seriously considered as an option for selection against Watford tomorrow.

“I’m sure it’s something they’re looking into,” the 43-year-old told Football Insider.

“It’s a difficult one isn’t it? Just like Harry Kane, what do you do? He’s someone guaranteed a starting spot. Someone who comes in knows they’re going to be a number two right-back.

“Which player wants to do that who is good enough to fill his boots?

“It’s a tough one to think about, isn’t it? These big teams playing in these big competitions need competition for all positions. They need a big squad.

“I’ll be surprised if they don’t strengthen that area, especially after what happened the other week. Milner did look out of his depth a little bit at right-back. He got a bit of a pummeling to be fair.”

James Milner had been used as cover in the meantime against Manchester City, though the veteran midfielder did struggle coming up against the trickery of Phil Foden on the right flank.

We’ve a very rare situation in possessing superb backup for the left-back spot in Kostas Tsimikas, with the Greek international having proved to be far from a significant drop-off from Andy Robertson’s standard.

Repeating the feat with Alexander-Arnold, however – a player adjudged by some to be the world’s leading fullback on his day – could be even more challenging when there may be little in the way of guaranteed game time.

Indeed, last term the defender only missed two league games through injury.

Then again, if anyone can crack the challenge posed by Trent’s brilliance and general durability, it’s the club’s recruitment team.

