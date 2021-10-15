Seething Klopp takes aim at selfish Premier League, FA & footballing bodies in reaction to latest Liverpool injury

Jurgen Klopp was practically seething when discussing Curtis Jones’ injury in his pre-Watford press conference.

The former Mainz coach pointed the finger at footballing federations – including the Premier League and FA – for thinking ‘only about their own interests’ (which you can catch in the Twitter clip below).

🗣️"When the federations don't start helping us – I mean all of them… the PL, the FA… they have to think about the game again and not only about their own interests." Jurgen Klopp seething in light of England U21s handling of Curtis Jones 🤕 #LFC pic.twitter.com/iYyHqbZy9n — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 15, 2021

The English midfielder had played a minor, but crucial, role in the England U21s 1-0 victory over their Andorran counterparts, coming on for a cameo despite suffering with an injury concern whilst with Lee Carsley’s men.

READ MORE: (Video) Robertson rings Hendo in Wingmen forfeit plea to snatch vice captaincy from Milner

Though Klopp was far from flipping tables and sharing expletive remarks with the journalists gathered for his pre-match presser, it was not hard to imagine how the manager was feeling about the latest injury development.

With Newcastle United’s takeover going through virtually unchallenged – despite concerns over human rights and sportswashing – the football climate is becoming increasingly toxic and diametrically opposed to its roots.

Injuries in a mounting fixture list are only the tip of the iceberg – albeit a rather sharp edge at that, which has once again cut through squads across the English top-flight, affecting the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United with Romelu Lukaku and Raphael Varane respectively.

#Ep16 of The Red Nets Podcast: Free agents Liverpool could snap up, everything that’s wrong with Wenger’s World Cup plan… and more!